The Discreet Home Filled with Life

This single story Japanese home is both discreet and offers the occupants generous natural spaces with open abundance.

The project was designed by Japanese architects Be Runa and they faced a couple of interesting challenges with the site. The property is in the path of some strong westerly winds and the home was plagued by dust. It's also located along the route of a primary school and the occupants felt there was too little privacy.

The solutions here just go to show that a few limitations can be a good thing when it comes to creativity. The owners now have a private home with a great natural area, a small art studio and a bathroom with natural access to a terrace.

For beautiful photos and general inspiration, come on a tour with us around this very special Japanese home.