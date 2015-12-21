The Family Friendly Fun Home

Taking a corner allotment and turning it into a place of privacy is no easy thing, but architect Tabata Sekkei has managed to do this and more. He has created a family home with a private facade that opens up into a bright, playful place for children.

This Japanese home is built on a mere 46 square meters, but with a second level this expands the floor space to just over 150 square meters. Even so, it's a very clever design because the architect has managed to squeeze in a pool, a large garage, an atrium, a small Zen garden and an open deck space.

The home has been called Shinmachi House and offers a cool, contemporary style all of its own. Come with us for a tour of its features.