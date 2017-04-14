The coolest mini apartment we've ever seen

We explore lots of cool little homes here at homify, so a small apartment needs to be really special to catch our eye. Today, we have one such little apartment that has all the usual features of a smart small home, together with an extra dash of verve.
Interior architects Silaeva Design have created customised furniture that creates a smooth, seamless look to this small home. They have even created a little chill-out zone. So get ready to be impressed and come with us to check it out!
Many small homes benefit from a neutral base and lots of bright splashes of accent colour. Here we have a good example of how that can be done with wooden furnishings and bright linens and lighting fixtures.
The bedroom has a great sleeping platform that provides under-floor storage space and also functions as a mini desk on one side. This kind of bed design is perfect for a small home because helps make the most of all those little out of the way spots in a home.
The kitchen has a breakfast bench with a dynamic design that has been used to cleverly separate the kitchen from the living room. The bench is quite narrow, but the lower half is designed as an open shell so as to allow space for the feet. Small open spaces like this also help maintain the open sense of flow throughout the home and make it appear spacious.
The kitchen is small but very dynamic. A geometric pattern of alternating white and wood covers for the kitchen cupboards makes it feel fresh and youthful. Like all good small kitchens, it also runs quite high to the ceiling to make the most of the small amount of space.
How cute is this little chill-out zone. It has a faux brick wall, a big cosy lounge and even a hookah! But best of all, it helps make the most of a view out of the window. What a great place to chill out and read or while away a few hours…
The modest bathroom has an excellent transparent glass shower room. The walls are covered in a neutral tile and the subtle patterns add a sense of refinement to the room. Note how the vanity basin is mounted on the wall to make the bathroom appear that little bit bigger.
For more home ideas, have a look at 8 simple yet inspirational small kitchens.