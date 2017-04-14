The coolest mini apartment we've ever seen

We explore lots of cool little homes here at homify, so a small apartment needs to be really special to catch our eye. Today, we have one such little apartment that has all the usual features of a smart small home, together with an extra dash of verve.

Interior architects Silaeva Design have created customised furniture that creates a smooth, seamless look to this small home. They have even created a little chill-out zone. So get ready to be impressed and come with us to check it out!