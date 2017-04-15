13 small kitchen ideas perfect for Singapore homes

Singapore is one of the best places in the world to eat out no matter what your budget, so it's no surprise that most homes have really small kitchens. But that doesn't mean that your small Singaporean kitchen needs to be pokey or lacking in verve. There are lots of ways to make even the smallest kitchen look and feel like a functional space in a small home.

Today, we present 13 small kitchens perfect for Singapore. Most of them are good examples of how to integrate a kitchen into a living areas and others we've included because they are simply great small kitchens. Let's check them out!