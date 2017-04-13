8 chic and unique ideas to make small bedrooms feel special

Having a great bedroom definitely improves our quality of life and rest times. After all, our day begins and ends in the bedroom, hence it's a space that will have a big influence on our mood. Why not make sure it has something that stands out? That's why, in today's article, we've decided to present some great tips and ideas to make your room the most fantastic place in the house! Stay with us and view our inspiring collections, in this idea ultimate book of bedrooms.
For a modern take on suites, we suggest you open a bathroom window into the bedroom, creating a connection between the rooms and creating light from one side to the other permanently!
Turn your bedroom into a suite, with only a basin and a mirror. There's nothing like leaving the room with your face already washed and airy in the morning! It's also a great idea for those who have a habit of watching television in bed until late at night. No need to go walking around the house waking everyone else up. Simply brush your teeth and off to bed. Easy and efficient!
For a small apartment where it is necessary to share the living room and bedroom, you can either choose to present as an open living room that contains a bed, or a bedroom which also has extra living room features (similar to a large hotel suite.) This way, you'll save money on dividers and make a very modern open plan styled room.
Do you have a drummer son? Is your husband crazy about surfing? Or does your wife love to paint? Well: make these hobbies the decor of the room! Using all these elements we can personalise the space whilst at the same time saving storage space! Click on this link for more great bedroom examples that cannot fail to inspire!
How about adding some easy decorative features with bedside lamps that are quite original? Instead of the traditional table lamps, you can opt for ceiling lamps that hang over the bedside tables, giving the same point of illumination. The concept is always to have the tops of the bedside tables free for other objects. Another idea is to dispense with the bedside tables, occupying your space with floor lamps!
You can create a tropical environment in your room through textiles and patterns that bring a theme to life by changing the colours in the room. However, there's nothing like a hanging net and some lush green plants to give that feeling of waking up in a tropical paradise! The net or tulle, (reminiscent of mosquito nets,) gives a magical touch, while natural greenery brings the necessary freshness of the wild outdoors into your room.
A good decorator will be invaluable in making your bedroom a total success!
Make the most of the vertical space of the room with the installation of shelves that give clever extra storage points. This neat touch adds to the decoration of the room too!
Speaking of ceilings, we suggest you give bring to life! Yes, just like the Leonardo Da Vinci, why not think about painting them in an unusual way, or applying a layer of wallpaper, or even commissioning an artist to create a personalised montage?