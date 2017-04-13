8 chic and unique ideas to make small bedrooms feel special

You can create a tropical environment in your room through textiles and patterns that bring a theme to life by changing the colours in the room. However, there's nothing like a hanging net and some lush green plants to give that feeling of waking up in a tropical paradise! The net or tulle, (reminiscent of mosquito nets,) gives a magical touch, while natural greenery brings the necessary freshness of the wild outdoors into your room.

A good decorator will be invaluable in making your bedroom a total success!