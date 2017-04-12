A small apartment with versatile furniture ideas

Lack of space has led to numerous architects, designers and homeowners thinking out of the box these days – but what if the space around the box is also quite limited?

Then it’s time for plan B: furniture that can pull double duty! But flexible furniture is not a new concept. In fact, in recent years they have become slicker, smarter and much more stylish than ever before, which has definitely increased their appeal, and not only for people who are pressed for space.

The professionals over at Boconcept Benfica, located in Lisbon, Portugal, definitely understand the popularity of double-duty pieces, as they have brought us an entire range of these ingenious inventions that is sure to increase your home’s style while using the minimum amount of space.

Let’s check it out…