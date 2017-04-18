The small apartment decorated with perfect pastels

Designing and decorating the perfect apartment is never a simple task, particularly when the space that we have to work with is small. The best way to tackle such a task is to break it down into two categories. Firstly, we must ask ourselves what it is that we truly need. If you don't do any work from home, you probably don't need a desk. If you always eat on the sofa, you probably don't need a dining table. It's all personal and it's all up to you, what's difficult is that when the square metres are limited, so are the options. That brings us to the second important point to remember. When conceptualising the design theme for your small apartment, choose a distinct approach and stick to it. In this case, the Polish interior designers and decorators from Pasja Do Wnętrz have kept two clear things in mind—Scandinavian and pastel tones. The result of a defined plan? See for yourself!