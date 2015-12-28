The Natural Home by the Water

While planning for Haus am See, the architect was anxious to build a contemporary house that shares a harmonious existence with its surrounding traditional structures. The building itself boasts of a successful marriage between tradition and modernity. In the world of architecture such fusion is common, but the result of such union can at times be quite dubious. This house, designed by Baufritz GMBH & CO. KG, though, proves to be a welcome exception.

Haus am See is located in Langenargen, a town renowned for hosting the famous sailing event of World Match Racing Tour. As the name suggests, its picturesque position by Lake Constance itself gives the house an envious advantage, something that the designers did well to grab with both hands. Even while roaming inside the house, one will never lose one’s connection with nature. Its organic structure, both in essence and choice of materials, strives not to be a reason for assault on the environment and in the process provides a healthy and comfortable nest for its owners.