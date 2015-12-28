The Natural Home by the Water

While planning for Haus am See, the architect was anxious to build a contemporary house that shares a harmonious existence with its surrounding traditional structures. The building itself boasts of a successful marriage between tradition and modernity. In the world of architecture such fusion is common, but the result of such union can at times be quite dubious. This house, designed by Baufritz GMBH & CO. KG, though, proves to be a welcome exception.
Haus am See is located in Langenargen, a town renowned for hosting the famous sailing event of World Match Racing Tour. As the name suggests, its picturesque position by Lake Constance itself gives the house an envious advantage, something that the designers did well to grab with both hands. Even while roaming inside the house, one will never lose one’s connection with nature. Its organic structure, both in essence and choice of materials, strives not to be a reason for assault on the environment and in the process provides a healthy and comfortable nest for its owners.
Haus am See’s modern structure takes inspirations from contemporary design ideals as well as age old features of a country cottage. It stands across a landscaped garden at the lakeside and boasts of a private beach and mooring facilities. Spread over three levels, it has of an interior living space of close of 173 sq metres. Its filigree façade is a result of the latest developments in mineral wood technology.
The house incorporates highly coveted and latest smart home features. It is powered by solar energy. Besides, extensive skylight installations help in soaking the place with natural light during daytime. Indeed, it is one of the exemplary instances of modern energy efficient home. Not only is it ecologically sustainable in its design, but is also age friendly for prospective elderly occupants.
The main door opens to a beautiful and spacious atrium. For the guests it acts like a delightful surprise. Except for the obvious presence of greenery, the atrium makes extensive use of premium quality wood flooring and skylight.
Open plan living room occupies a major portion of the ground floor. It is preceded by a tiny parlour and shares its space with the kitchen cum dining area. With the exception of oak flooring, the interior showcases a muted colour scheme with a predominance of white and light grey tones. The lightweight furniture too embraces minimalist theme. One corner of the living room is reserved for a small home office space. The major attractions of this space include modish shelves and a smart looking table. Wooden staircase gives access to the private part of the building.
The kitchen is supplied with storage cabinets in clean and geometric shapes. Beside a fine view of the outside, all the other modern facilities are also available in the kitchen. The floor and cabinet housing the kitchen appliances are made of wood.
The dining area is similarly denuded of any ornamentation. Even if in subdued tones, the pendant lightings seem to be the boldest feature here. But the glorious views of the lake, which can be appreciated through the large sliding glass doors, compensate for any perceived lack of adornment in this part of the house.
The focal point of the bedroom, located on the first floor of the house, is occupied by a platform bed. The wooden features of the room, including a side table, mirror and stool match the shades of the wooden floor. Sliding glass doors offer panoramic views of the surrounding. Like elsewhere in the house, the windows and doors use motorised shades for privacy.
A wellness zone has been created in one side of the bedroom. It is dedicated to a sauna flanked by a bathtub and shower room. Natural tropical tree trunks act as partitions between the sleeping zone and wellness area.
The bedroom opens up to a wooden deck with unrestricted views of the lake and the Appenzell. It is supplied with deck and lounge chairs to make it as comfortable as possible.
Haus am See has a thoughtfully designed attic. A small but tastefully decorated lounge area hold a prominent position here. The interesting design of the windows show, that once again, the views of the surrounding have been given precedence.
Traditional two tiered bunk beds have received a modern twist in the hands of the architect. It is covered by a sliding doors and is completely independent of each other. This area is also provided with additional storage spaces.
Though not yet installed, Haus am See has arrangements in place for an elevator access to the upper floors. It also has provisions for future extensions including a semi detached house with three separate units.
