The Eccentric Monte Carlo Pad

The second bathroom or shower room also boasts of interesting features though to less dramatic effects. The vanity unit here is cloaked in travertine slabs and embellished with wood finishes imitating the ripples on water. Transparent ledges above preserve a few sculptural pieces. The shower unit also has floor made of engineered wood. Like the rest of the apartment, the bathrooms are supplied with both ambient lighting and spotlights fitted in the ceiling.

While the master bedroom is somewhat subdued compared to the rest of the apartment, the additional bedroom has accent wall painted with prominent manga artwork. Time and again the designers’ were confronted with the rigidity of the internal structure. Authorisations for bringing down the interior walls to modify the internal space were also limited. But they tried to redistribute the available space to explore its possibilities to the furthest possible extent.

While planning an apartment with mesmerising contemporary features, they tried not to obstruct the fascinating views of the city and the ocean beyond. So the owners will never be deprived of the enchanting views of the outside, no matter where they are inside the apartment at any given point of time.

If planning for an apartment with such grand views of the outside, you can also borrow inspirations from the urban condo.