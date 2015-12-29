The Eccentric Monte Carlo Pad

Monte Carlo’s envious location at the base of Maritime Alps is not unknown to anyone. Courtesy the long line of celebrities who visit and even a greater amount of famous names who reside here, Principality of Monaco’s capital remains in the news year long. The bewitching charm of the Riviera, excellent business prospects, attractive tax regulations and promises of superior lifestyle lure prospective house owners from every part of the world to this tiny principality.
To say that residential spaces come at a premium in Monte Carlo would be a height of understatement. Yet, over the years, Monte Carlo has become a fertile ground for the designers to showcase their creative spirit. So now, Monte Carlo’s skyline can be seen dotted with a very diverse set of architectural features. However, increasing space crunch is making the job of the architects tougher by the day and threatening to stifle their ingenuity. Or, is it so? No, not at least in the case of Studio Donizelli. For evidence look no further than this Monte Carlo apartment—Maison Célèbre Panneau.
The 180 sq metres’ apartment occupies one of the top most floors of a residential building. Perhaps not so uncharacteristically for a Monte Carlo home, the ebullient mood is palpable the moment one crosses the lobby to enter the living room.
Use of white, black and grey accented with bright red tone is a prominent feature of this apartment. Ambient lighting not only brightens up space but also acts as a decorative element. Onyx partition guards the private area without restricting an effortless transition between the living and dining space. A contemporary sofa is only decorated with black and white throws in animal pattern.
A terrace, though narrow in its expanse, offers spectacular views of the city. The walls are decorated with terracotta mosaic. It is also made comfortable with the sitting arrangements in muted tone. The show stopper, however, proves to be the unusual art installation named “Baccellone Aereis” by Roberto Cambi.
A cosy dining room is fitted with dining set in contemporary style. The sleek design of the chairs is complemented with chic pendant lighting. Vibrant red carpet induces the dash of spice needed by this space. But, once again, the wall art of Roberto Cambi manages to be in the centre of attention.
The odd shape of the kitchen corroborates the designers’ misgivings about the inflexibility of the existing concrete structure. The kitchen cabinets and worktop have been kept suitably minimal. However, a triangular table accompanied by ravishing red stools in florid shapes provide all the vivacity that the space would have otherwise lacked.
The bathroom, adjacent to the master bedroom, is adorned with large onyx slabs backlit for creating a sense of drama. It is coated with a grubby white layer which designers’ love to call a “white extremos.” The other more functional features like a bathtub, vanity unit and drawers are covered with high quality Jura marble.
The second bathroom or shower room also boasts of interesting features though to less dramatic effects. The vanity unit here is cloaked in travertine slabs and embellished with wood finishes imitating the ripples on water. Transparent ledges above preserve a few sculptural pieces. The shower unit also has floor made of engineered wood. Like the rest of the apartment, the bathrooms are supplied with both ambient lighting and spotlights fitted in the ceiling.
While the master bedroom is somewhat subdued compared to the rest of the apartment, the additional bedroom has accent wall painted with prominent manga artwork. Time and again the designers’ were confronted with the rigidity of the internal structure. Authorisations for bringing down the interior walls to modify the internal space were also limited. But they tried to redistribute the available space to explore its possibilities to the furthest possible extent.
While planning an apartment with mesmerising contemporary features, they tried not to obstruct the fascinating views of the city and the ocean beyond. So the owners will never be deprived of the enchanting views of the outside, no matter where they are inside the apartment at any given point of time.
