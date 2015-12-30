A Rapturous Abode in the Heart of the Tropics

Marina Linhares, the designer who planned the interior of Casa da Gente, describes this Sao Paulo home as a place to relax and enjoy the pleasure of living to the fullest possible extent. Casa da Gente epitomises the design trend that is currently sweeping over Brazil which can be defined as an appreciation for simple and sustainable living. With the architecture of the house already showcasing a certain amount of sophistication, Marina’s job was to complement it through her design skills.

The result was this farmhouse with an eclectic mixture of very charming features. In its different parts, the house aims to exhibit the character, habits and individuality of the owners. It also encapsulates their collective memories and future dreams. However, a combination of innovative solutions and urban facilities were not meant to be a death knell to tradition. The house embraces many aspects of Brazilian heritage and proves to be a treasure trove for the country’s age old traditions.