The Colourful Townhouse Filled with Life

Designing a townhouse can be a lot of fun, even while trying to overcome two apparently insurmountable problems – a lack of sufficient space and budget constraints. If this sounds somewhat of a misplaced idea, then you must join me in this excursion. Together we will visit Casa PT, a Milanese townhouse that oozes cheerfulness in every part of its interior. Designed by Palermo born architect Davide Petronici, Casa PT was built in 2008 for a small family. Besides, providing a comfortable urban living space for this couple with a child, Casa PT needed to fulfil another very specific requirement of the client.

The house is supposed to provide a shelter for the owner’s collection of designer furnishings. The project becomes particularly noteworthy considering the living space comprises mere 75 sq metres. A thorough redistribution of the space helped to make it habitable and give it an uncluttered yet distinct look. Though mostly conservative with the amount of furniture and decorative elements, Casa PT does not blindly follow minimalism in the prevailing sense of the word.