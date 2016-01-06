A Charming Barn Conversion

The beauty of a building, both in its exterior and interior, is not solely dependent on its size. Möhring Architekten, the brain behind the design of Scheunen Trio or barn trio, holds this belief very close to their hearts. Their ingenuous design for this one story building has already earned them critical acclaim including an award from Landesbaupreis 2014. These three modern barn conversions identical to each other stand on a plot in Darss, close to the Baltic shore.

The prescribed structures to be built on this site already had their basic plans charted out. Despite this, the architects tried to interpret them in such a way that creates both a comfortable and charming home. However, these buildings are built from scratch and were never used as barns. They only borrow their design ideals from traditional farm sheds. The houses are built along the east west axis by an arterial street beside which they stand.