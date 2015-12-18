Japanese Home with a Sun Loved Roof

It's a rare occasion when a contemporary home offers a facade so striking, that it's unlike anything you have seen before. Here at homify, we think this unique contemporary home in Okazaki, Japan does just that.

Before we get into the specifics of just why we love this two storey contemporary home , here are a few key facts. The home is a new construction, it's extremely environmentally efficient and it occupies a mere, 45 square meters of floor space. The home, which was designed by Tabata Design, was conceived as a family meeting place and offers Japanese design features and wooden finishes throughout. But it's really the unusual roof feature that we find most interesting.

So let's get started on a photo tour of this fabulous home.