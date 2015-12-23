The Splendid Home Hiding Behind a Bold Façade

This elegant grey home is a fine example of contemporary Japanese architecture. The two storey wooden building was designed by Matsuoka Kenji Architects and is located in a quiet residential section of Kama City in the Fukuoka Prefecture of Japan.

The minimalistic façade of wooden slats and grey metal is so humble, that it would be easy to miss the unusual L-shape cut out of the roof. But if you do, you might guess that this is a home with a surprising courtyard space inside.

As with many Japanese homes, wooden finishes permeate throughout and the colour schemes are subtle and understated. But there's nothing conservative about the configuration of the layout. This is above all a contemporary home with a unique character all of its own.

For beautiful photos and more details, come with us on a tour of this very special home.