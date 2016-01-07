The Resort Home with Plenty to Offer

This exuberant Brazilian resort-style home was designed with a robust lust for life. It's situated beside a lake and possesses a spectacular garden. The natural surroundings are no mere backdrop, they play a very central role in the luxurious ambience. We should add that the residence itself is no shrinking violet either. It's home to multiple expansive suites, balconies,a spa and a massive outdoor kitchen no less.

When architect Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn was tasked with overhauling the original design, she chose to heighten the wooden pergolas and expand the balconies. She has clearly revelled in the opportunity to integrate the property into the magical tropical surroundings. Not only do the gardens provide a beautiful view, but they also accentuate the gorgeous natural finishes and expansive entertaining areas.

Normally we start our tours with the facade of a house, but today we will start with the garden, because this is the beating heart of this colourful home.