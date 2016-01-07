The Resort Home with Plenty to Offer

This exuberant Brazilian resort-style home was designed with a robust lust for life. It's situated beside a lake and possesses a spectacular garden. The natural surroundings are no mere backdrop, they play a very central role in the luxurious ambience. We should add that the residence itself is no shrinking violet either. It's home to multiple expansive suites, balconies,a spa and a massive outdoor kitchen no less.
When architect Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn was tasked with overhauling the original design, she chose to heighten the wooden pergolas and expand the balconies. She has clearly revelled in the opportunity to integrate the property into the magical tropical surroundings. Not only do the gardens provide a beautiful view, but they also accentuate the gorgeous natural finishes and expansive entertaining areas.
Normally we start our tours with the facade of a house, but today we will start with the garden, because this is the beating heart of this colourful home.
A stone path through the garden leads us towards an entertaining that seems dreamlike in its beauty. After taking a moment to soak in the tropical decadence, we can see how the unusual shape of the pool or tub is the mirror image of the outdoor kitchen's wooden roof.Both shapes counterbalance each other to create a harmonious interaction.
Continuing on down the garden path, we turn to see the outdoor kitchen with a view of the main residence in the background. Heavy wooden beams of dark polished wood form a strong structural base that is otherwise made from glass. The glass sliding doors provide a real, earthy connection between the kitchen and the garden.
From here, we can also see the large black dining table, a breakfast bar and a large kitchen island.
We head now towards the main residence, where we come across one of the many wrap-around verandas or porches. A generous, sloped wooden roof provides the shade so needed in a tropical climate, while the vines and tendrils of the garden add a little more privacy. Rustic outdoor furniture completes the relaxing effect.
Inside the living area, cathedral style wooden ceilings continue the tropical theme of the exterior spaces. The large open plan living area contains a small breakfast bar, an unusual configuration of four low lying coffee tables, sofa with seating for five and a dining table for ten. It's a large living space, but it possesses lots of warmth largely brought about by the abundant wood finishes and the soft, golden ochre colours of the walls.
Sometimes we need a break from the vibrant beauty of the outdoors and crave a little indoor comfort. If this is what you're looking for, this cosy cocoon and media room might just be the answer.
The high ceiling has been lowered and recessed lighting has installed to create an extremely comfortable ambient light. It's just perfect for screen time. Textured furnishings, an animal skin rug and wooden furniture all work together to complete the cosy effect. We're also big fans of the wooden television cabinet. It has built in wine storage!
It's a given that the wooden finishes and rustic themes would be continued here in the bathroom. But what's tricky is how the architect has combined the essentially rustic bathroom look with the sense of refined luxury that people often crave in bathroom decors.
A wooden wall, warm recessed lighting and an unusual wooden basin form the rustic elements of this bathroom. But it's the simple lines and glossy wall of mirrors that set the contemporary tone.
