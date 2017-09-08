An old and aged residence transformed to an ultramodern abode

We love it when a residence undergoes a transformation so drastic that it's hard to recognise the original layout. This huge, decadent home in the Mexican state of Sonoroa is one such lucky home.

In the original design, the facade was functionalist, the living rooms staid with heavy furnishings and the generous back garden area had yet to reach its full potential.

It's not always fair to compare contemporary design against older homes with out-dated features. Some of us still even feel the nostalgic pull of older style features and fine detailing. But this transformation is so stunning that it's sure to receive all around admiration.

The architect, Juan Luis Fernandez, started with a functionalist home with classic details and typical, older style separate living areas. There were no structural plans available, but this turned out to be a benefit as the design process was characterised by a sense of surprise and an attitude of fresh exploration.

Come join us for a photo tour of this property before and after its makeover.