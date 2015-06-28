An enchanting church conversion

Situated in the rural surrounds of Durham in the North of England is a newly converted church home that offers all of the character and charm one would expect from a special project such as this. The old church is located amongst rolling green hills and pattern dry stone walls which are evocative of rural England.

The conversion was undertaken by Swiss Architects Evolution Design, whilst images of the new home have been captured perfectly by London-based photographer Chris Humphreys. So, without further ado, lets begin our tour.