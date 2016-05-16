An elegant Edwardian apartment in East London

Today on homify we are checking out a truly elegant and sophisticated dwelling. Commissioned and designed by The Manser Practice, the apartment is located within a generous Edwardian building, situated on the north side of popular development City Quarter. This new development by Berkeley Group Plc, is ideally positioned close to prime financial districts of The City and Canary Wharf, with thriving East London offering a vibrant sense of style, chic bars, restaurants, and amenities. Furthermore, this Edwardian duplex apartment is afforded excellent transport links, making this a highly sought-after dwelling, with a beautifully renovated interior.
Inside the home, designers were brought in to furnish the property with luxury and refinement. The brief included a desire to create a classical and timeless residence, with the specific target market aimed at inner city London workers. Earthy tones and opulent accessories line the walls and interior domestic spaces, with furnishings, lighting, and ornamentation exuding a dramatic and bold aesthetic. Unique fittings and fixtures such as antique mirror, crystal, and natural stone were employed to contrast the timber tones, seamlessly evoking charisma and grace.
If you would like to take a peek inside one of East London's finest abodes, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your home makeover or refurbishment!
Creating a strong sense of stylistic nous, this room is effortlessly designed with class and sophistication. The most obvious feature of the room is the dark high gloss black fireplace, which works wonderfully to provide a space to gather and huddle during the cooler months. Additionally, this room has a beautiful sense of symmetry, boasting matching white sofas with coordinating throw cushions. To either side of the fireplace, simple artwork adds a contemporary touch, imparting interest and intrigue.
The colour scheme is neutral yet bold, with earthy tones added to soften the yin and yang effect of the black and white hues.
From a different vantage we are able to see the dining room, with the lounge in the mirrored reflection. This space is utterly indulgent, and gives the home a true sense of luxury. The triptych of mirrors are lavish, but also offer a more practical application as a room enhancer. Reflective surfaces are excellent for enlarging a space, and in this instance we see that they are able to create spaciousness as well as a fancy elegance.
The dining table is solid and sturdy, with a dark marble top that is juxtaposed against the upholstered cream seating. The tableware is simple yet refined, which works excellently against the muted wall hues, and the charcoal Roman blind.
Within the landing space we are able to see the way the architects and designers have utilised the nooks and corners within the dwelling. Apartments generally have limited areas in which to store household miscellany and place other necessary item is such as home offices, and in this case the space definitely comes in handy.
The small workspace is ideal as an area to relax and get a little work done while at home. The furniture is modern and stylish, with an ergonomic chair, and graphic black and white artwork upon the walls. Once again, the colour scheme utilised is neutral, with enough earthy tones added to create interest.
Inside one of the bedrooms, the aesthetic is minimal and refined. A walk-in wardrobe provides optimal storage space, with abundant room to store clothes and other accoutrements.
The end of the bed has been wonderfully adorned with a chaise longue, which imparts elegance as well as offering the occupant a place to rest, relax, and dress. The colour scheme is a gorgeous combination of muted hues, soft blues, and a few deep charcoal shades.
The main bedroom employs a richer colour scheme, with warm greys and timber tones imparting a cosy and sumptuous aesthetic. The walls have been covered with a wallpaper that adds texture and pattern to the internal sleeping quarters.
One of the nicest elements within this room is most certainly the bed. Upholstered and tufted with white fabric, the bed linen matches seamlessly, matched further with the heavy drapes and plush carpet. The mid-century modern side tables are evocative of a polished and genteel interior.
Not to be outdone by the other domestic spaces, the washroom is a truly fabulously designed area. Mirror has been used to create a roomy and sparkling space, while the black splashback provides a burst of contrast, and deepens the richness of the room's ambience.
In terms of features, the space is replete with a huge walk-in shower, a large bathtub, and integrated toilet. These fixtures are white, bright, and fabulously lavish. Furthermore they inject the room with the luxury, lavishness, and practicality it needs to function in a liveable fashion.
For one final peek inside this apartment before we end our tour, we head back to the dining room to see how the designers have beautifully illuminated the space. Evocative of sumptuous restaurants, and cosy hideaways, this space gorgeously offers the occupant a place to rest, while enjoying the warmth and hospitality of a spectacular interior dining room.
The standout feature is definitely the chandelier style pendant light that is suspended above the table. Reflected in the mirror, this piece seamlessly integrates opulence, while retaining a practical use as well. To the left of the image we see the hanging hall chandelier, which again adds a refined and delicate light, illuminating the space with sophistication. The room is cosy, welcoming, and beautifully designed for comfort, with a dash of flair!
