An elegant Edwardian apartment in East London

Today on homify we are checking out a truly elegant and sophisticated dwelling. Commissioned and designed by The Manser Practice, the apartment is located within a generous Edwardian building, situated on the north side of popular development City Quarter. This new development by Berkeley Group Plc, is ideally positioned close to prime financial districts of The City and Canary Wharf, with thriving East London offering a vibrant sense of style, chic bars, restaurants, and amenities. Furthermore, this Edwardian duplex apartment is afforded excellent transport links, making this a highly sought-after dwelling, with a beautifully renovated interior.

Inside the home, designers were brought in to furnish the property with luxury and refinement. The brief included a desire to create a classical and timeless residence, with the specific target market aimed at inner city London workers. Earthy tones and opulent accessories line the walls and interior domestic spaces, with furnishings, lighting, and ornamentation exuding a dramatic and bold aesthetic. Unique fittings and fixtures such as antique mirror, crystal, and natural stone were employed to contrast the timber tones, seamlessly evoking charisma and grace.

If you would like to take a peek inside one of East London's finest abodes, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your home makeover or refurbishment!