A Minimalist Christmas décor guide

Christmas decorating is one of the loveliest ways to indulge in a little holiday spirit. But the decorative fixtures that have been passed down through the years are often heavy, ornate and richly coloured. While these motifs may be beautiful, they are not always suited to the decor of a modern, minimalist home.
This can be a tricky decorating problem to tackle, because no matter how much the decorator in us knows these older designs don't work, tradition is a sticky thing that's hard to lift. This is mostly because Christmas is associated with magical childhood memories and family occasions.
But there is hope! There are beautiful modern items available these days that don't skip on the warm folksiness of the Christmas spirit. Read on for a few tips on how to create a minimalist Christmas decor and indulge in a Christmas without a disastrous decor clash!
A neutral colour base will work with most minimalist decors as seen in this Christmas dining room setting. To add that real ambience of abundance that is so important for Christmas, add lots of wooden elements like these pine cones and subdued, red candle holders.
Scandinavian design is highly popular and we suspect that with the Scandinavians proximity to the North Pole they have the real low down on how to do Christmas well. Luckily for us, Scandi Cool is also on the cutting edge of minimalist design. For proof, all we need is a glance at this Nordic inspired wooden Christmas tree by Farrow & Ball.
Christmas lights are a big, big part of that twinkly, magical feeling that children love so much about this special day. But that doesn't necessarily mean we need heavy, weighted trails of light bulbs on the walls. Why not consider some ultra light beads of light that can be hung down the walls of the room or within the folds of a curtain like this. The lights will integrate with the existing clean lines of your minimalist decor for a completely ethereal effect.
The wonderful thing about indulging in white decorations is that you can add a lot of them for a subtle kind of abundance. Consider something like these white wooden reindeer tree decorations by Inuk Home. While the aesthetic is cool, the homely wood material and twine fastenings add a warm, folksy feel.
The deep roots of Christmas folklore are inextricably interlinked with images of reindeers and nativity themes. While the colourful pictures we often associate with these motifs may not work in a minimalist home, adding these motifs to your home in a natural material like wood is a fantastic alternative. Natural wood has that earthy, homely glow that can warm up any interior. Just have a look at this Scandinavian living room for inspiration.
For our last tip, we'll look at quirky decorations. The form and function of a candle holder is prime for a quirky take on the Christmas theme. The wonderful thing is that quirky candle holders are often small and can be bought quite cheaply. After all, these are the kind of decorations you just want to pull out for this one, special day of the year.
