A Minimalist Christmas décor guide

Christmas decorating is one of the loveliest ways to indulge in a little holiday spirit. But the decorative fixtures that have been passed down through the years are often heavy, ornate and richly coloured. While these motifs may be beautiful, they are not always suited to the decor of a modern, minimalist home.

This can be a tricky decorating problem to tackle, because no matter how much the decorator in us knows these older designs don't work, tradition is a sticky thing that's hard to lift. This is mostly because Christmas is associated with magical childhood memories and family occasions.

But there is hope! There are beautiful modern items available these days that don't skip on the warm folksiness of the Christmas spirit. Read on for a few tips on how to create a minimalist Christmas decor and indulge in a Christmas without a disastrous decor clash!