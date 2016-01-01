Upcycle It! Repurposing old furniture

For some students in times past, the humble crate was a long-standing furniture item. These days, picking up a crate and turning it into a new side table is called Upcycling.

While we may sound a little cynical about the trendiness of the term, the concept is nothing to be sneered at. Upcycling is a form of recycling items by modifying unused items and repurposing them as furniture or decorations. It's obviously green, environmentally efficient and if you do it right, quite cheap.

But the trend has become so widespread, that it's developed a high level of sophistication far, far beyond our humble crate days. Pre-loved objects have a history and personality lacking in newer items and somehow this quality infuses upcycled furniture with a very particular aesthetic that's quite beautiful.

Come with us to have a look at a few cool upcycling ideas.