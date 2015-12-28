Enhance your living room with a painting: an easy guide!

The brushstrokes, personality and artistry of a well-chosen painting offer the home decorator one of the more playful ways to enhance a living room decor.

We spend such a large amount of time in our living rooms that bold experiments or colours can be a little overwhelming on a daily basis. So we tend to choose more subdued furnishings than we might prefer. But somehow, containing these preferences within the context or space of a painting allows us to explore a look, experiment or a bold bolt of colour that we might be otherwise too afraid to implement. For those who simply love traditional artworks, an older style painting might be just the thing to lift a living room to another level of sophistication and distinction.

Keep reading for 6 tips for choosing the perfect painting for your living room.