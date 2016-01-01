A Modern House Steeped in Colours of Mexico

“Life is a train of moods like a string of beads; and as we pass through them they prove to be many coloured lenses, which paint the world their own hue, and each shows us only what lies in its own focus,” so said poet and author Ralph Waldo Emerson, and so you would feel by stepping in to the house of Casa FS55. This is a design planned and implemented by a young team of architects from Yucatán, Mexico.

Their portfolio already boasts of a noteworthy collection of private residences and commercial spaces. And, if this house is any indication of their skills, then Taller Estilo Arquitectura is on the right track towards creating a unique niche for themselves in a very short period of time.

As the designers themselves suggested Casa FS55 encapsulates modernism, but in a very refined way. While striving to step up with the advancement of time, it did not forget to empathise with the deep rooted artistic sensibilities of Mexico and the country’s own understanding of aestheticism. The house feels beautiful, because it successfully integrates the best of both worlds. Join us on this tour of Casa FS55.