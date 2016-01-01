A Modern House Steeped in Colours of Mexico

“Life is a train of moods like a string of beads; and as we pass through them they prove to be many coloured lenses, which paint the world their own hue, and each shows us only what lies in its own focus,” so said poet and author Ralph Waldo Emerson, and so you would feel by stepping in to the house of Casa FS55. This is a design planned and implemented by a young team of architects from Yucatán, Mexico.
Their portfolio already boasts of a noteworthy collection of private residences and commercial spaces. And, if this house is any indication of their skills, then Taller Estilo Arquitectura is on the right track towards creating a unique niche for themselves in a very short period of time.
As the designers themselves suggested Casa FS55 encapsulates modernism, but in a very refined way. While striving to step up with the advancement of time, it did not forget to empathise with the deep rooted artistic sensibilities of Mexico and the country’s own understanding of aestheticism. The house feels beautiful, because it successfully integrates the best of both worlds. Join us on this tour of Casa FS55.
Bright yellow lighting cheers up the interior. Blue water of the swimming pool acts as a contrast of the rocky wall and shrubs that grow in its shade. Is this a tropical paradise that I painting? No, this is reality and it is Casa FS55’s way of preparing us for something very special. In fact, with kohl black frames of the sliding doors and windows it looks more like Piet Mondrian’s studio than an actual house in the heart of Mexico. But lets get the facts right first. Casa FS55 has 134 sq metres of liveable surface area.
The muted tone of the sleek but simple furniture is offset by the bright lemony yellow tiled floor. Even more ravishing is the painting that hangs on the wall behind the sofa. Soaking into the scenery outside through the glass doors proves to be a perfect pastime both for the guests and the host.
The living room leads up to an open plan kitchen that is highly minimal in décor but elegant in its presentation. The floor that we see in the living continues to add a cheery tone in the entire space. Cabinets, worktop, island and even the bar stools maintain a neutral white tone to a brilliant effect. The exposed brick wall behind the countertop borrows from the ongoing trend of promoting rustic elements in the interior décor.
Except for the very dark and rather traditional dining table, the place is kept devoid of any excess. Without striving too hard, the designers managed to induce an inviting feel in this space.
An extended hallway acts as a bridge between the entertainment area and the private section of the house. The decorative tiles on the floor draw immediate attention, though it needs to fend off a very stiff competition from an old world console table and a painting hanging from one of the walls.
Solid turquoise blue tiles on floor also feature firmly in the bedroom which otherwise is seen bathed in white. The traditional four poster bed has received a modern makeover. Side tables resemble stools in shape and match the floor in colour.
The bathroom, though rather small and oblong in shape is separated from the bedroom with a faux stone partition. Sliding glass doors provide opening for light. The amber pendant lamp and green vase do their bit to make this private space look pretty.
The swimming pool is one of the major features of this house and holds a prominent position in the 239 sq metres’ plot that Casa FS55 occupies. Due to a lack of space, traditional lounge chairs have been replaced with lightweight patio chairs in blue shade.
This area leads up to an annexe that houses a second bedroom with similar features but even less embellishments. Apart from the natural and artificial light, the soft furnishings are called on to add liveliness in this part of the building.
If you have already warmed up to the idea of having a similarly modern and colourful townhouse, then why not borrow some more inspirations from here?