The Polaroid Picture Family Home

Tamagawa is one of the most prominent commercial and residential hubs of Tokyo suburb. This part of the town seems to have sky high residential structures as well as individually owned small houses in equal proportions. Lucrative business opportunities, promises of quality lifestyle and a close contact with nature even within the city’s limits lure house hunters to this part of the city and eventually inspire them to set up their bases here.

Tamagawa is located by river Tama. The lush green parks that stud its banks are only a walking distance away and the pleasures of walking in the shades of keyaki tree are something the inhabitants of Tamagawa have not yet forgotten. It is in this surrounding that the owners of Higashi Tamagawa house decided to build their nest and requested Mukoyama Architects to help realise their dream. We are about to step inside the Higashi Tamagawa house and see how, together with the team of architects, the owners of the house have planned their dream abode.