A beautiful house with modern and impressive interiors

This is the story of Mérida, Mexico, the city which now occupies the very ground that once formed a part of the Mayan city of T’hó. Mérida is considered to be one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in this part of the world. In such place of historic and cultural importance, a sapodilla tree germinated and was slowly spreading its roots deep inside the earth’s crust. Sapodilla is quite a common plant in Mexico, widely recognised for its ornamental value and the flavoursome ripe berries. But why this one became so special?

Because, unlike its other companions who perished in widespread urbanisation, this sapodilla not only survived but created such a bond with its human neighbours, that when they decided to build a shelter for themselves in the very land it stands, they made special provisions for this beautiful tree. Indeed, the owners of Casa del Arbol expressly ordered a central position for the tree and, in the process, bring down all artificial barriers preventing human being’s cohabitation with nature. The architect Taller Estilo Arquitectura most delightfully complied to their missives.