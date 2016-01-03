The Rose House with Attention to Detail

We see red when mad with anger, but a view of the early morning sun in its rich red garb soothes our minds. Life’s path seems anything but rosy to us, yet with the blossoming of love we never forget to gift a deep red rose to our beloved. Our red blood boils in rage in seeing injustice. We even blush in embarrassment at being complimented.

Many ancient cultures of Asia consider red to be a colour of good fortune. Singaporeans associate red with joyfulness and spirits of life. On festive occasions, red remain our constant companion. The protective power of red has been trusted on for ages. The use of sacred red threads and vermilion marks in temples, homes and even around one’s wrists is a testimony to that. Indeed, there is hardly a colour that is as rich with symbolism as red.

El Capricho, the red brick building in Comillas by Antoni Gaudí, continues to fascinate us even today. Despite its widespread use, red remains primarily a colour of passion. So, it is only sparingly used in contemporary works of architecture. Even the interiors of a building only resort to red in trying to spice up the ambience. During the designing of Casa Santiago 49 though, Taller Estilo Arquitectura decided to forego all their misgivings about using red and preferred to be a contra trend setter instead.