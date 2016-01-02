A House in the Serenity of Nature

Half an hour’s journey from Seoul will take you to Yongin, South Korea, a city with an unusual composition of urbanity and nature. Tall century old pine trees here stand almost next to the high rise buildings for whom even sky does not seem to be a limitation. But this uniqueness of Yongin is changing fast. Rapid urbanisation is taking its toll on the natural environment and remaining forest area is now limited to the confinements of parks and reserve forests like Daejanggeum Park, Hantaek Botanical Garden and Yongin Forest.

So, it was only natural that the owners of the House in the Woods would prefer building their home close to the serenity of the remainder of Yongin’s natural forest. They entrusted Oyu Avon with the responsibilities of seeing their dream project a success. This small team of architects and designers is spearheaded by Kim Hyon-hui who has an extensive knowledge of Japanese architecture. With her proven expertise in building structures having wooden interiors, she was almost a natural choice for this project. The results are here for us to see and appreciate.