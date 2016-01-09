The Edgy Timber-Clad Home

This bold Japanese home just oozes geometric cool. The creator, Mukoyama Architects, has harnessed the power of simple lines to create a home with a striking modernity.
The property is located just outside Tokyo in a quiet residential area with lots of farmland and blueberry fields. While the building itself is unashamedly modern, it possesses an earthy, warm and natural feel in tune with the rich natural surroundings. Much of this connection with nature is due to the use of dark timber exterior. But another big factor is the sense of open airiness in the home. This has been created by opening up the property with a series of vast, floor length glass windows.that invite lots of light and the expansive views of the surrounding areas.
For beautiful pictures and more details, come with us on a photo tour of this home.
The wooden facade of the home presents a bold, geometric design. Narrow, dark timber panels in horizontal formation cover the facade on all sides and a black slate roof completes the seamless effect. But the coolest part is the top floor that just seems to pop out of the box. While this effect is due to the bold angle of the roof slope, the fresh white window frames contrast sharply to emphasise the effect.
Here we have a view of the cool shaped upper floor we saw earlier. The windows are a beautiful series of triangles and rectangles that allow lots of light to flood the room. It's an open plan living space with a timber dining table and sunken in sofa. Pale wood covers the floors, window frames and fitted furniture. The predominant atmosphere is one of airiness as white, white walls bounce around all that light.
From the lower level of the open plan living room, we have another view of the subdued grey wraparound sofa, small staircase and dining area. But what's more interesting is that we can see the opposite end of the timber room. Outside is a deck and a natural view that we will explore further.
A close-up view of the outside deck shows the stylish angular roof and bright, open quality of the upper level. The white sliding glass doors are open, and allow unobstructed light, air and views into the upper floor. From here, we have a clear view of the triangular windows that provide so much vibrancy to the design.
This bedroom is situated on the lower floor of the home. With one wall completely made from glass, it offers a dizzying portal to the outside world. Otherwise, the interior is traditionally Japanese with timber finishes and white cupboards.
From the rear view of the property, we can see how the interesting aspects of this building have been worked together. While the entire exterior is made from timber panels, it's the formation and subtle variation in the wood that we love here. The bold design is almost toned down by the lighter, widely spaced narrow balcony fencing that extends down to the lower level in a criss-crossing series of panels.
If you are interested in geometric design, you would love An Intriguing Geometric House with a Minimal Interior.