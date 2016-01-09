The Edgy Timber-Clad Home

This bold Japanese home just oozes geometric cool. The creator, Mukoyama Architects, has harnessed the power of simple lines to create a home with a striking modernity.

The property is located just outside Tokyo in a quiet residential area with lots of farmland and blueberry fields. While the building itself is unashamedly modern, it possesses an earthy, warm and natural feel in tune with the rich natural surroundings. Much of this connection with nature is due to the use of dark timber exterior. But another big factor is the sense of open airiness in the home. This has been created by opening up the property with a series of vast, floor length glass windows.that invite lots of light and the expansive views of the surrounding areas.

For beautiful pictures and more details, come with us on a photo tour of this home.