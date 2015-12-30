7 ideas for designing a rustic kitchen

For various socio-economic and infrastructural reasons many of us no longer feel enthused to lead a country life. We only visit the countryside when in desperate need of a bit of fresh air and in such time too we insist on having best of urban facilities available to us. For us, the city dwellers, our rural vacations are the only connections we now have with our villages. Jean-François Millet, renowned for painting many a poignant rural scenes on canvas said, “The most joyful thing I know is the peace, the silence that one enjoys in the woods or on the tilled lands.” Such solace in picturesque villages have become somewhat of a dream for us now.

But can we make a few alterations even in our urban apartments and townhouses which can give us a feel of being in the countryside? We most definitely can. Today, we will learn how to create a rustic kitchen in seven steps. If some of these seem quite a permanent change, let me assure you that a rustic kitchen design hardly ever goes out of favour.