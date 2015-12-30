7 ideas for designing a rustic kitchen

For various socio-economic and infrastructural reasons many of us no longer feel enthused to lead a country life. We only visit the countryside when in desperate need of a bit of fresh air and in such time too we insist on having best of urban facilities available to us. For us, the city dwellers, our rural vacations are the only connections we now have with our villages. Jean-François Millet, renowned for painting many a poignant rural scenes on canvas said, “The most joyful thing I know is the peace, the silence that one enjoys in the woods or on the tilled lands.” Such solace in picturesque villages have become somewhat of a dream for us now.
But can we make a few alterations even in our urban apartments and townhouses which can give us a feel of being in the countryside? We most definitely can. Today, we will learn how to create a rustic kitchen in seven steps. If some of these seem quite a permanent change, let me assure you that a rustic kitchen design hardly ever goes out of favour.
A rustic kitchen must have a neutral to warm colour palette and should never ever look dull in its choices of colours. The base colour you are opting for must also have the capabilities of reflecting light, so darker shades are not favoured. This is particularly true if the size of your kitchen is on a smaller side and you do not have large windows to avail the generosity of sunlight.
While matching or complementing the colours between the walls, cabinet, furniture, kitchen islands and soft furnishings show a tactful carelessness. Too meticulously chosen colour scheme may not give a feel of an authentic rustic kitchen. Modern kitchen amenities will give the space a sophisticated look which you will have to balance by choosing other elements in rustic style. We can no longer afford to do away with our kitchen gadgets.
No contemporary style furniture should be placed in a rustic kitchen, not even if it is made of wood. Depending upon the available space you may require lightweight furniture. So choose a set that is charming in its design but not in a refined way. Wooden furniture would be a natural choice for this, because it can be given a variety of makeover. Rustic wicker or wrought iron furniture can also be placed in a rustic kitchen. Do not bother to give it a fine finish. It will mar the rusticity of the ambience. Varnished wood will look fitting for a space like this.
Shiny marble, modish ceramic tiles or stylish parquet will be a stranger in a rustic surrounding. Choose durable wooden flooring, handmade terracotta tiles or rustic natural stone flooring. Tumbled limestone or slate looks great in a kitchen with purposefully naïve decoration. Each has its merits and demerits and what fits a detached house may not be appropriate for a ninth floor apartment. Staying away from vinyl replicas would be good idea. Besides the question of durability, this does not seem as deceptively rustic when seen with the naked eye as any natural material.
Exposed brick wall is now in vogue, even for houses boasting of a modern décor. Why not use it to give your kitchen at once a rustic and trendy makeover? Skilfully unearth the original brick wall behind the layers of concrete plaster or set brick like tiles on the accent wall or the wall behind the kitchen counter. You can individually cover the bricks in different colours or leave it bare with only a protective coating for a more authentic vibe.
A rustic kitchen must have a rustic worktop and kitchen island, preferably made of wood or stone. Once again, colouring in matching shades or lacquer should be avoided. A protective layer on the natural wood is enough for a kitchen decorated in rustic style. The wood texture itself will give the furniture a grand finish.
Look how masterfully Urbana complemented a bare stone wall, wooden floor and rustic backdoor with counter top exuding a bucolic charm. Even a slightly grimy looking counter would look marvellous in a setting like this. But this does not mean keeping your kitchen unorganised and untidy would be acceptable.
A pastoral kitchen does not bother about crystal chandeliers or chic pendant lightings and neither should you. Your DIY skills may come in handy here, for with dried twigs, sea shells, copper wire and other such mundane elements you can create your own lampshades for the kitchen. Handcrafted country made chandelier or pendant lighting with cane, bamboo, hollow wood block, glass bottles or polished wrought iron looks fine in a rustic setting. Use basic but sufficient lighting to cheer up the space. Have lots of candle in the room. Place them in cups, saucers, broken bowls or other suchlike items. Once again, stylish candle sticks in a place like this will be a stranger.
Do not forget investing in sets of suitably rustic dinnerware and kitchen utensils. Shiny ceramics, glass sets and polished steel plates will look completely out of place in a rural set up. Replacing them with wooden tableware or earthenware with a less refined styling would be advisable.
This may not be so easy for the kitchen utensils many of which come coated with Teflon etc. A few of these can be replaced with stone or wooden items. A wide range of copper utensils are available to choose from. These would look suitable in a rustic kitchen. This apart, preparing food in copper vessels is also believed to have health benefits. However, these are costly. So if you do not wish to upset your monthly budget, then be picky while replacing your existing kitchen utensils.
For more refurbishment ideas like this have a look here.