The home that lights up

Today at homify, we take you to Canford Cliffs in Poole, England, where a home of contemporary edge is the newest addition in the street. Being within close proximity of the iconic beach has led this particular area of Canford Cliffs to become a well sought after location. So as expected, owning a home is particularly difficult, let alone being able to build a brand new residence in the area, but this is exactly what has occurred.
Designed and overseen by David James Architects, the newly built home is defined by its fresh contemporary exterior, and within, by its sense of luxury and high quality finishes. Take a look to see how every design element in the home comes together to make this an impressive new addition in Canford Cliffs.
The façade consists of stacked stone and large panels of glazing. Detailing is limited on the exterior which results in a greater appreciation for the homes symmetrical edge.
Extensive planting has occurred that will soon mature and eventually highlight the homes pathways, borders, and add beauty to the homes curb appeal.
Stepping through the front door we are immediately faced with the focal point of the home—a floating staircase. The combination of glass and walnut timber against the stacked stone is a magical effect. Not to mention the LED strip lighting on each of the steps enhances the illusion of hovering stairs.
For the main living zones the architects have chosen flooring which gives the appearance of a concrete finish, as well as providing a smooth and clean looking surface. The floorings gloss finish acts as a reflective surface for the light to travel throughout the home.
Lighting within the kitchen is truly spectacular with a variety of light sources that provide the room with a diversity of places of illumination. Most notable is the lighting built within the kitchen benchtop and along the gaps of the island benchtop which again gives the impression of a floating feature.
One of the key design considerations was the focus upon bringing natural light into the communal living spaces. In this image we are given a glimpse of the houses 6 metre high, double-height ceiling which spans for a portion of the room. Elsewhere in the home the architects have utilised extensive glazing and skylights to supply the home with natural light.
The main bathroom is full of interesting design features with the overall look of the room learning towards an industrial influence. In particular, the pairing of the rustic style cabinets with the wall tiles and flooring. Ultra-modern bathroom fittings, floating toilet unit, and a generously sized ceramic bathtub promote a feeling of modernity and luxury.
For another home with a luxurious bathroom click the link below
or perhaps this new contemporary build in the Netherlands