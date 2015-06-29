The home that lights up

Today at homify, we take you to Canford Cliffs in Poole, England, where a home of contemporary edge is the newest addition in the street. Being within close proximity of the iconic beach has led this particular area of Canford Cliffs to become a well sought after location. So as expected, owning a home is particularly difficult, let alone being able to build a brand new residence in the area, but this is exactly what has occurred.

Designed and overseen by David James Architects, the newly built home is defined by its fresh contemporary exterior, and within, by its sense of luxury and high quality finishes. Take a look to see how every design element in the home comes together to make this an impressive new addition in Canford Cliffs.