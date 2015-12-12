Luxurious and Eclectic Residence in Brazil

Today on homify we are lucky enough to travel to Brazil to check out one of the most impressive and striking apartments around! Residência Juvevê has been designed by Vivian Lazzarotto of VL Arquitetura e Interiores, and is a beautiful demonstration of contemporary Brazilian design. Featuring an eclectic range of furniture, fittings, and fixtures, the large condominium is replete with a sophisticated aesthetic, while also appearing rather bold and unique.

From the moment one enters the marble-inlay entrance foyer, they are transported to a truly spectacular alternate dimension. The interior domestic zones boast mirrored surfaces, high gloss vivid furnishings, and an abundance of modern amenities. Moving through the home, it is clear that this dwelling has been designed to reflect the vivacity and vibrancy of Brazilian culture, with many kitsch accessories, textures, and tones providing interest and intrigue. Living areas are large and plentiful, offering an oversized floorplan for families as well as couples.

If you would like to take a peek inside this original residence, check out the images below, and consider revamping your home with style and panache!