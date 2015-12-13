Beautiful Detached Dwelling in Bremen

Many older couples find that once their children leave home, purchase their own houses, and start families, it can be difficult keeping often large, unnecessary, unmanageable, and burdensome dwellings. For a Bremen based couple in their fifties this was their situation, which ultimately created a dilemma of whether to stay and live in their family home, or move to a new abode. The choice was made to build a new house, tailored to their exact specifications and needs. Enlisting the help of the team at Moehring Architekten, a 220 square metre home was designed within a quiet, leafy residential area in north Bremen.
The project itself aimed to create spacious rooms, with a cohesive design evident between the different living areas. A main standout feature being the roof, which appears to float over the entire structure, providing room for abundant glazing and natural light. The house employs a traditional aesthetic, in-keeping with the surrounding architectural vernacular, while imparting a contemporary ambience, with modern materials. Moreover, a connectedness exists between the interior spaces and the garden, providing subtle hints of serenity and tranquillity. On a more practical note, thermal insulation of the building was integrated to provide warmth, and has been used in conjunction with a controlled ventilation system, ensuring low energy consumption, and a reduced carbon footprint.
If you would like to check out this home further, take a look at the images below, and start planning your new dream home today!
After first setting eyes on this dwelling, we are absolutely captivated. Truly a a paradise-like residence, this home is set within idyllic grounds, expansive lawn areas, and manicured gardens. The interesting brickwork on the main house is echoed within the exterior garden area, with bright coloured blooms working as a beautiful contrast.
The natural pool is in-keeping with the home's eco-friendliness and works to ensure the occupants have a place to cool off during the hot summer months. The exterior façade of the home coupled with the garden create a colourful rainbow explosion, sure to entice and enthral.
The roof is a highlight for the newly constructed abode. Completely eye-catching, this attention grabbing feature is gabled in its design, and rest on graceful columns, which gives it the feeling of levitation.
Underneath this floating roof there is a glass-enclosed attic space that houses three bedrooms and a spacious bathroom. The benefit of this roof is the large volume of glazing that has been incorporated into the design. By adding such a huge amount of windows, the architects have provided the upstairs bedrooms and bathroom an abundance of natural light, effortlessly enhancing the rooms.
Let's take a look inside…
The interior is welcoming and warm. Replete with a bright white colour scheme, the home is able to satisfy a need for minimalist living areas, while still remaining hospitable and cosy. Contemporary art is employed in many of the rooms, and again exudes class, sophistication, as well as chic eclectic flair!
To the left we see the fireplace, an essential for German living, especially in Bremen, where the temperature can drop to freezing over winter. The style of the fireplace is modern and full of minimalist charm, exuding refinement, but without sacrificing liveability or practicality.
Within the contemporary kitchen we are delighted by a huge picture window that takes up the wall space, ensuring the occupants are afforded a fantastic view of the garden outside. Brining in maximum natural light, this window is essential to creating a functional and welcoming space. Additionally any hidden nooks or corners are prevented as the light filters into every area of the room.
The kitchen itself is sleek and modern, with stainless steel appliances and a Japanese minimalist aesthetic. Timber is seen as a contrast to the predominantly white room, effortlessly adding a stylish vibe and atmosphere.
Upstairs we see the full benefit of the floating roof. Windows are large and greet the viewer with spectacular greenery and foliage from outside. There is a timber bed that has been custom designed for the room, and is again rather evocative of Japanese style and influence.
Within these sleeping quarters there is little need for any additional adornment or decoration, as the scenery from the windows beyond truly creates a magical moving artwork.
Not to be outdone by the beautiful bedroom, the bathroom itself is an experience. Scandinavian influences are present, with simplicity and functionality a top priority. Timber has been used for the vanity and joinery, while the incorporated splashback is also in a practical timber veneer.
To the right of the room in front of the window sits the full-size bathtub. Perfectly positioned to make the most of the gorgeous view outside, the bath is an ideal space for rest, relaxation, and renewal. Also included is a huge walk-in shower, and incorporated toilet, with the room well-illuminated using recessed downlights.
The entrance space is inventive and fabulous. Boasting timber staircases to the upper and lower levels, this entry foyer is a brilliantly designed area that maximises light, and ensures easy movement when travelling through the different rooms and domestic living zones. Timber is employed heavily throughout to create a home that is both long lasting and welcoming. With temperatures reaching negative figures during the wintertime, it was extremely important to ensure the house was warm, cosy, yet still airy. Insulation was the solution to this problem, and the abode features extensive lining, as well as a controlled ventilation system (with heat recovery) to ensure comfort, ease, and contentment.
