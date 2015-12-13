Beautiful Detached Dwelling in Bremen

Many older couples find that once their children leave home, purchase their own houses, and start families, it can be difficult keeping often large, unnecessary, unmanageable, and burdensome dwellings. For a Bremen based couple in their fifties this was their situation, which ultimately created a dilemma of whether to stay and live in their family home, or move to a new abode. The choice was made to build a new house, tailored to their exact specifications and needs. Enlisting the help of the team at Moehring Architekten, a 220 square metre home was designed within a quiet, leafy residential area in north Bremen.

The project itself aimed to create spacious rooms, with a cohesive design evident between the different living areas. A main standout feature being the roof, which appears to float over the entire structure, providing room for abundant glazing and natural light. The house employs a traditional aesthetic, in-keeping with the surrounding architectural vernacular, while imparting a contemporary ambience, with modern materials. Moreover, a connectedness exists between the interior spaces and the garden, providing subtle hints of serenity and tranquillity. On a more practical note, thermal insulation of the building was integrated to provide warmth, and has been used in conjunction with a controlled ventilation system, ensuring low energy consumption, and a reduced carbon footprint.

If you would like to check out this home further, take a look at the images below, and start planning your new dream home today!