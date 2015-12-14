Before & After of a Striking Madrid Loft

Capital of Spain, and third-largest city in the European Union, Madrid is a cosmopolitan feast for the senses! As well as being one of the most interesting and fastest growing cities in Europe, it is also the location of today's incredible before and after project. In this large city of 3.2 million residents, space comes at a premium, and so it is often advantageous, both financially and practically, to look for alternatives to the typical housing options. Warehouses and factories are a common choice for individuals wanting to develop, as they offer large spaces, at a relatively lower cost. Additionally, these usually mammoth structures can provide a sense of adaptability, allowing versatility and personalisation.
The building we are looking at today has been remodelled and totally transformed by the architectural firm Beriot, Bernardini Arquitectos in Madrid, Spain. Boasting two levels, the interior has been drastically improved from neglected and derelict, to fabulous and eclectic. The newly refurbished residence features and abundance of modern amenities, contemporary designed living spaces, light-filled rooms, and a huge roof top terrace. Check out the images below, and start planning your next home makeover today!
The first image we are shown is actually a series of images that have been pasted together to give a great illustration of the loft in its pre-renovated state. The double height space have no division and is simply a large and open area, ripe for refurbishment.
The gable roof is a wonderfully underused architectural feature, which along with the metal beams and huge factory-style windows provide an abundance of character and charm to the space. Similar to the Silver Factory, Andy Warhol's famous New York loft, this space is sure to hold memories and stories within its walls!
Now the space is unrecognisable! Split into two, the new living room is a double height area, fully lit by the huge windows that provide natural illumination as well as fabulous city views.
There is a private domestic area that has been built, employing a mezzanine that intersects the three vertical columns, which create handy nooks and cupboards for storage. On the first floor there is a bathroom, a kitchen, and on the second level a study and a bedroom.
Previously the loft was dull, dreary, and derelict, but now it is a fabulous array of bright features and unique original elements. The column that stands in the middle of the two different spaces visually unifies the kitchen and the dining room, creating cohesion throughout the newly refurbished dwelling. The bright red hues ensure a visual connection within every corner and living space, effortlessly evoking an eclectic charisma.
Timber floorboards have been added to provide warmth to the home. Within such a large space, it was necessary to include warm touches such as wood tones and cosy hues. This allows the colossal double height rooms a sense of hospitality with a welcoming ambience.
When individuals walk into a derelict, neglected or disused space, there is often a feeling that potentially updating the structure would be too huge a job. However, when architects enter a broken, messy, or dirty building, there is most commonly a feeling of potential and possibility. Simply looking at the ceiling indicates that this is a home with great scope for renovation and refurbishment.
Luckily this loft was given the attention it deserved to become a truly lovely, impressive, and slightly imposing dwelling. The windows are a fabulous feature, and stand out as a brilliant characteristic and architectural component.
The new windows have been replaced with huge open frame-free glazing. Bringing in a huge volume of natural light, these windows provide ample illumination for the living area. The furniture is modern in its style and design, with refined mid-century pieces imparting eclecticism and flair. The red wall hue is continued through, offering cohesion and a sense of connectedness between the domestic living zones.
Furthermore, indoor plants are incorporated to bring a little fresh energy and life within the space. These plants not only filter the air, but contrast the industrial colour palette and interior décor.
Original features have been retained throughout the structure, with the most impressive being the rear living room wall. Imparting texture and a rustic edge, this huge brick wall lays bare the materials, and ensures the history of the building is retained. Often with brick walls there is a tendency to want to paint the room, but in actual fact, a raw and untreated wall can look even more impressive.
Intersecting the wall is the wood burner, providing warmth and cosiness during the slightly cooler Madrid months.
Do you desire a stylish yet casual space to relax and refresh yourself? Do you often wish you had a place outside where you can take in the sun's glorious afternoon rays? Or perhaps you are looking for a fabulous entertaining space, replete with dining area, and greenery? If you answered yes to any of those questions, then you need to check out this exquisite rooftop terrace. Dazzling and bright, the rooftop offers a little privacy within the large bustling city. Sure you may want to get a little suntan in the summer, but you might also want to avoid heading to public parks or community spaces. This is where the rooftop comes in handy! Boasting a dining space, entertaining area, and sublime twin deck loungers, this is the ideal place to head outdoors with a little sophisticated seclusion.
