Before & After of a Striking Madrid Loft

Capital of Spain, and third-largest city in the European Union, Madrid is a cosmopolitan feast for the senses! As well as being one of the most interesting and fastest growing cities in Europe, it is also the location of today's incredible before and after project. In this large city of 3.2 million residents, space comes at a premium, and so it is often advantageous, both financially and practically, to look for alternatives to the typical housing options. Warehouses and factories are a common choice for individuals wanting to develop, as they offer large spaces, at a relatively lower cost. Additionally, these usually mammoth structures can provide a sense of adaptability, allowing versatility and personalisation.

The building we are looking at today has been remodelled and totally transformed by the architectural firm Beriot, Bernardini Arquitectos in Madrid, Spain. Boasting two levels, the interior has been drastically improved from neglected and derelict, to fabulous and eclectic. The newly refurbished residence features and abundance of modern amenities, contemporary designed living spaces, light-filled rooms, and a huge roof top terrace. Check out the images below, and start planning your next home makeover today!