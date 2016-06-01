Large and luxurious townhouse in Kawasaki, Japan

Today on homify we are travelling to Japan to check out an impressive contemporary townhouse. Located in Miyamae-ku, Kawasaki, the owner of the dwelling previously resided in a ready-built house that had been purchased 30 years earlier. Faced with the option to rebuild, Mukoyama Architects was commissioned to design a new modern abode. Situated in a medium-sized city within the Kanagawa Prefecture, on the eastern coast of Japan, the home fabulously makes use of one of the sloping plots typical of this undulating district. Opposite the home, and across the road sits a park, with an abundance of greenery, which has been beautifully utilised as a view for many of the interior living spaces.
The dwelling embraces nature, and timber cladding adorns the exterior walls of the property. Taking advantage of the topographical slope of the land, the home is split level, with roof heights changing to match the street frontage and façade. Traditional elements have been included throughout, and modernised with contemporary amenities and characteristics, ensuring a feng shui residence of calm interior spaces.
If you would like to take a peek inside this gorgeous new home, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your property!
As one of the most impressive townhouses we have set our eyes upon, this Japanese dwelling is a feast for the senses, as well as a stunningly inventive and original design. From the outset, this façade is imposing and impressive, its majesty revealed in timber-clad window surrounds, large swathes of rendered wall, and a good spattering of lush vegetation.
The home is large, sumptuous, and rather luxurious. Set upon a sloped plot, the different levels of the house are visible, with stairs adding to the unique complexities of the strong design lines and features. Employing traditional elements and materials, while incorporating contemporary finishes, amenities, and fixtures, this dwelling is a striking example of modern Japanese architecture. Without further ado, let’s take a peek inside!
The home is awash with secret areas and hidden walkways. This stone path leads down the side of the home, and is designed with an abundance of foliage and plant life. This lush shrubbery helps to bring life and energy into the dwelling, and when combined with the timber-clad exterior, is an exquisitely natural abode. Sliding glass doors bring the outside ‘inside’ and induce connectedness with the exterior gardens.
This image shows us the interior garden space, with a bird’s eye view, we are given a glimpse of the stylish split level decking that is suitable for entertaining, relaxing, or simply spending a little time in the sun. Timber is the main material that has been employed, communicating a sense of connectedness with nature.
Furthermore, stone flooring adds a strong design element within the garden, providing a walkway and landscaped feature for the space. This area would be perfect for hosting a fashionable event, or merely unwinding with a good book.
This dwelling features a wonderful blend of feng shui elements throughout. Within many of the different exterior and interior spaces, an equality exists that helps to evoke a restful and enjoyable atmosphere. Here we see the entrance to the home.
Due to the topographical nature of the plot, to enter the house, one must travel up a series of staircases. These stairs are neat and elegant, well-constructed, solid, and with a sense of stability. To soften the space, potted plants and foliage have been added, imparting colour and life within the entry area.
Unbelievably large and spacious, the remarkable interior living space is a dazzling double height space. Vaulted ceilings contribute to the overall roomy ambience, with plentiful glazing that illuminates the room effortlessly. The space is designed with a family in mind, building interactive spaces that encourage a social setting.
The kitchen is ultra-modern with all necessary amenities, located in the centre of the space to ensure individuals can cook while talking, conversing and mingling with other occupants.
Within this huge double-height room, bold colours have been included in the colour palette to add contrast to the overall atmosphere of the huge space. The ceiling itself is the standout feature, with robust timber vaulting that imparts an arresting and commanding character.
The kitchen counter is also an adventurous black high gloss shade, contributing to the majesty and grandeur of the space. Finally, a bold, black light fitting hangs suspended from the high ceiling, gracefully imparting a soft, pleasant glow within the room.
Although the home is contemporary in its design and approach, certain old-fashioned elements have been included to preserve a sense of Japanese minimalism. Within this living space, tatami mats sit upon the floor, and rice paper shoji walls complete the area.
This sophisticated yet traditional method evokes an elegant erudition, providing a gorgeously modest and austere aesthetic. Sliding doors are another feature that blends the old with the new, offering the occupant an interior area ideal for quiet contemplation, meditation, or study.
Many townhouses these days are constructed extremely close to one another, creating a stifling and often claustrophobic ambience. This house, although flanked by connected houses, has managed to embrace the views available, and the architects have wonderfully maximised the outlook within the interior spaces. This room is no exception.
Elegantly looking out onto the terrace, the area employs floor to ceiling sliding doors that embrace the exterior courtyard, and bring the outside ‘inside’.
Finally we enter the stylish and practical bathroom. This space is a Zen-like area of rest and relaxation with the iconic black and white ‘yin and yang’ appearance further enhancing the sense of serenity and tranquillity. To illuminate this room, a roof light sits above the bathtub, with a single square window providing that extra hint of light during the day time.
A walk-in shower along with a full-size tub offer ample space to bathe and wash with the while room lavishly surfaced in crisp white rectangular tiles.
What did you think of this contemporary dwelling? If you would like to see another Japanese home, check out another Ideabook: A Fusion of Modernity and Tradition in Japan