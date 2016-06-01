Large and luxurious townhouse in Kawasaki, Japan

Today on homify we are travelling to Japan to check out an impressive contemporary townhouse. Located in Miyamae-ku, Kawasaki, the owner of the dwelling previously resided in a ready-built house that had been purchased 30 years earlier. Faced with the option to rebuild, Mukoyama Architects was commissioned to design a new modern abode. Situated in a medium-sized city within the Kanagawa Prefecture, on the eastern coast of Japan, the home fabulously makes use of one of the sloping plots typical of this undulating district. Opposite the home, and across the road sits a park, with an abundance of greenery, which has been beautifully utilised as a view for many of the interior living spaces.

The dwelling embraces nature, and timber cladding adorns the exterior walls of the property. Taking advantage of the topographical slope of the land, the home is split level, with roof heights changing to match the street frontage and façade. Traditional elements have been included throughout, and modernised with contemporary amenities and characteristics, ensuring a feng shui residence of calm interior spaces.

If you would like to take a peek inside this gorgeous new home, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your property!