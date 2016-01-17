Timber-Clad Getaway by the Sea

A holiday home or seaside getaway is a dream of many. We fantasise of having a place to leave behind the hustle and bustle of the city, and relocate to more subdued climes. Today on homify we are doing just that, and taking a tour of a gorgeous German coastal residence. Situated in Fischland, on the southern Baltic Sea coast, by the Bay of Mecklenburg, this north-eastern residence is a calm and well-designed abode. Designed by the team at Moehring Architekten, this 130 square metre residence has been built to maximise its narrow and constricted plot.

The house is clad entirely in timber, which ages over time, and presents the structure with an environmentally sympathetic aesthetic. The dwelling is light, airy and surprisingly spacious given its modem floorplan, with views expanding over the Baltic Sea, and surrounding forestry areas. The central living room is the main social gathering point, which serves the occupants with a sense of openness and comfort. A large fireplace is an eye-catching feature, providing essential warmth during the warmer months, as well as an attention-grabbing centre piece.

If you would like to check out this gorgeously appointed beach home, take a look at the images below and start planning your next seaside escape today!