Timber-Clad Getaway by the Sea

A holiday home or seaside getaway is a dream of many. We fantasise of having a place to leave behind the hustle and bustle of the city, and relocate to more subdued climes. Today on homify we are doing just that, and taking a tour of a gorgeous German coastal residence. Situated in Fischland, on the southern Baltic Sea coast, by the Bay of Mecklenburg, this north-eastern residence is a calm and well-designed abode. Designed by the team at Moehring Architekten, this 130 square metre residence has been built to maximise its narrow and constricted plot.
The house is clad entirely in timber, which ages over time, and presents the structure with an environmentally sympathetic aesthetic. The dwelling is light, airy and surprisingly spacious given its modem floorplan, with views expanding over the Baltic Sea, and surrounding forestry areas. The central living room is the main social gathering point, which serves the occupants with a sense of openness and comfort. A large fireplace is an eye-catching feature, providing essential warmth during the warmer months, as well as an attention-grabbing centre piece.
If you would like to check out this gorgeously appointed beach home, take a look at the images below and start planning your next seaside escape today!
When we think of seaside getaways, there is no doubt that we inevitably imagine rustic timber features, comfy furniture, cosy interiors, and an effortless sense of relaxation. This home is no exception to that rule! However, the façade and interior design of this dwelling takes that one step further. The exterior façade is functional and beautiful.
Boasting thin timber cladding, which ages and changes over time, the residence is highly adaptable, ensuring timeless and an age-defiant design. Additionally we can see the zinc roof and generous window openings, which ensure a bright and light interior.
In this image we are provided a glimpse of the low and narrow nature of the house. Utilising a plot that is both thin and in an extremely cramped position, the architects managed to build a roomy and spacious dwelling that actually maximises its situation and outlook. The plot was the starting point for the initial design of the abode, and shaped the way the eventual home would look and feel.
Sitting back second from the road and flanked by neighbouring houses, the home needed an ambience of spaciousness and airy vibes. Employing lawn around the structure helped to provide a sense of openness, without feeling blocked or hindered by surrounding properties.
As we enter the home we are awash with a sense of airiness and calm. This is truly modern seaside living at its finest. Almost Scandinavian in its approach, the interior maximises simplicity, versatility, and an open, crisp aesthetic.
The timber floorboards add the warmth that contrasts yet coordinates with the bright white colour palette. Here we are looking at the main living space, with the staircase functioning as an interesting piece of furniture for the room, as well as a necessary fixture.
Turning around, changing our perspective, and looking directly at the kitchen, we see the gorgeous bespoke joinery that adds a sleek modernity to the interior. Truly a chef’s kitchen, this functional and versatile space is designed with practicality in mind, and boast fitting-free cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a sleek marble worktop.
Furthermore, the lighting within the dining space is a gorgeous standout feature. Three hanging pendants ensure a warm ambient glow, providing the occupant a sensuous, enjoyable atmosphere.
Within the living space, and indeed the entire house, we see many traditional features that have been undergone a re-think, and have been transformed into a new contemporary fixture. In this instance the old-style seaside fireplace is now an eye-catching fixture within the living room. Concrete has been polished and functions as the enlarge hearth, while the glass enclosed fireplace itself is a gorgeous focal point for the home.
Throughout the dwelling, furniture has been designed to fit within the space. Rather than utilising separate pieces, the architects and designers have customised joinery to work as stylish areas of seating, ensuring the interior feels large, open, and spacious.
Moreover, the television is recessed within the walls, again creating a sleek, chic, and minimalist interior space. In this image we are able to witness the all-white colour scheme, which has been interspersed with contrasting items such as dark charcoal cushions, the polished concrete hearth, and light timber flooring.
Upstairs, the bathroom is a beautiful design that maximises a sense of timelessness and age-defiance, while also incorporating individual joinery, fittings, and fixtures. In this image the vanity is a standout piece in a medium timber tone. The large mirror takes up the entire wall, and reflects the natural light that streams in through the huge window.
Light has been maximised upstairs and follows a symmetrical pattern that is evocative of simple cottage style seaside homes. Large pieces of glazing offer windows with views over the surrounding neighbourhood residences.
Additionally, a roof light adds light to the stairwell, and continues the airy ambience throughout. On either side, of the stairs, the bedrooms are light, minimal and roomy.
Taking one final look at the home before ending our tour, we see the façade once again. This dwelling has effortlessly combined a sense of style, while working in conjunction with its surrounding landscape. Instead of utilising normal construction methods of brick and mortar, the architects have chosen a harmonious and sympathetic timber cladding that not only looks fabulous, but is considerate to the land and terrain it sits upon.
