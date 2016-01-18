The White Cube Home

Here at homify we witness an abundance of contemporary homes, each attempting to evoke a sense of individuality, intrigue, and uniqueness. With so many new homes on the market, it is often difficult to be surprised by a newly constructed contemporary home. However, when we came across this dwelling from Vismaracorsi Arquitectos, we were surprised. Not only is this residence light-filled, airy and intriguing, but it is gorgeously inventive and innovative.

Casa C Puerto Roldan is a modern cubist dream home. Boasting privacy from neighbouring homes, while maintaining a well-illuminated interior, this is a memorable and distinctive residential experience. Situated in a private community, 30 kilometres from the city of Rosario, Argentina, this home is essentially a white rectangular prism, with recessed sections, and well-integrated social areas.

Replete with an internal courtyard, home office, living room, kitchen, swimming pool, bedroom, ensuite, guest quarters, and a huge exterior entertaining space, this house comes complete with everything one could possibly require for stylish 21st century living.

If you would like to take a peek inside, check out the images below, and gain a few tips and tricks for your new home or domestic refurbishment.