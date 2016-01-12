Give your bedroom a spring feel

Spring – a season that deeply reverberates with the spirits of birth and regeneration. After days of frozen winter, foggy mornings and grey sky finally a sigh of relief. Remember the immortal words of Shelley, “The trumpet of a prophecy! O Wind / If Winter comes, can Spring be far behind?” For parts of South Asia, spring also provides brief respite before the burning hot days of summer. No surprise then, that spring is welcomed with such mirthfulness world over. From hanami in Japan, lunar festivals in China, Singapore and Malaysia, holi in India to the carnivals of Europe every place seems to have its own ways of celebrating spring.

No matter how we adore spring and wish it to last just a little bit longer, we have no power over nature. Perhaps this is for our own good, for we have a lot to learn from the changing colours of the season. But we can decorate our homes so that we can enjoy spring’s mirthfulness all year long. Today, we will decorate our bedrooms in such a way that it exudes a spring feel irrespective of the changing moods of the season outside.