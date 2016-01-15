The Exciting and Well-lit Spanish Apartment

Compact homes and apartments are becoming more frequently commonplace. The desire to reside in certain city locations, as well as particular neighbourhoods and districts, means individuals are embracing condensed living within undersized apartments, flats, and dwellings. However, ensuring a home maximises its available space is no easy feat. There are certain considerations to decide upon, such as what is actually essential, what can be omitted, and the amenities that simply must be included.

Today on homify we are going to take a look inside a small apartment located in the highly desirable city of Bilboa, Spain. Bilboa, known for its fine food, Guggenheim gallery, proximity to wine regions, historic port, and captivating culture, is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in northern Spain. A commercial hub for the entire Basque Country, it is a extremely popular place to reside. Boasting an array of fabulously inviting elements such as an abundance of delicious pinxos, rich history, and access to work class art, it is easy to see why individuals are keen to move to the region.

The apartment today is a meagre 105 square metres, but that doesn't stop it feeling as though it is much larger. Designed by Miguel Ángel Díaz González at MADG Architect, the newly refurbished dwelling boasts a spacious floorplan and an enthralling retro aesthetic. Natural materials are seen throughout, with a common interior scheme that connects the domestic spaces and provides a cohesive visual relationship. A Bulthaup kitchen acts as a highlight within the home, and the lighting has been seamlessly integrated by Susaeta Iluminación. Take a look at the following images, and revamp your compact home with confidence! Photography by Elker Azqueta