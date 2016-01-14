A Fabulously Refurbished Portuguese Dwelling

The location for today’s remarkable architectural project is Guarda, a city and municipality in Guarda District, within the Centro Region in north-east Portugal. Completed in 2014, this striking abode combines traditional Portuguese architectural features with contemporary materials, elements, and aesthetics. Boasting a large floorplan of 260 square metres, the residence has been given a new lease on life thanks to the astute team comprised of Filipe Pina, and Maria Ines Costa.

Casa JA is an innovative juxtaposition of old and new, replete with fascinating features and a sense of intrigue. Majestic yet inviting, the home aims to provide an informal ambience, characteristic of many Portuguese neighbourhoods. Blending rustic informality, charm, and a chic minimalism, the two structures are joined with a cohesive visual relationship, while feeling similarly divergent in their differences.

Take a look at the following images below, and transport yourself within a truly unique and highly original Portuguese abode. Splendid in its appeal and sleek finishes, this home is a memorable and inimitable experience.