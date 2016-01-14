A Fabulously Refurbished Portuguese Dwelling

The location for today’s remarkable architectural project is Guarda, a city and municipality in Guarda District, within the Centro Region in north-east Portugal. Completed in 2014, this striking abode combines traditional Portuguese architectural features with contemporary materials, elements, and aesthetics. Boasting a large floorplan of 260 square metres, the residence has been given a new lease on life thanks to the astute team comprised of Filipe Pina, and Maria Ines Costa.
Casa JA is an innovative juxtaposition of old and new, replete with fascinating features and a sense of intrigue. Majestic yet inviting, the home aims to provide an informal ambience, characteristic of many Portuguese neighbourhoods. Blending rustic informality, charm, and a chic minimalism, the two structures are joined with a cohesive visual relationship, while feeling similarly divergent in their differences.
Take a look at the following images below, and transport yourself within a truly unique and highly original Portuguese abode. Splendid in its appeal and sleek finishes, this home is a memorable and inimitable experience.
As we set out eyes upon the façade of this dwelling, it is abundantly clear that this is going to be a unique and highly original residence. The exterior of the home features two different styles, and evokes an interesting dichotomy between the traditional heritage elements, and completely opposing, new contemporary components.
On one side the historic stone fascia is characterful and typical of the surrounding architectural vernacular. The other side is a more modern white-rendered cube-like structure. Connecting the two modular pieces, a glazed bridge provides the entrance to the home, and an interesting juxtaposition of style and design. Seen at dusk, the home is full of charisma, boasting a warmth and highly inviting sense of individuality. Bold and elegant, we are eager to check out the interior of this fascinating structure.
Entering the home, and walking through the glazed connecting structure, we are presented with the most obvious blend of old versus new. On one side the traditional stone wall sits flanked by a completely opposite white sleek wall. Bold black latticework juxtaposes itself against an incorporated green wall, and seamlessly injects character into the new enclosed courtyard space.
As we zoom into the staircase space, we see the stylish steps that exude an airy openness. Generally, typical staircases create a dead area within the home, with lighting one of the first issues to arise. In order to combat this, the architects employed stairs that feel almost as if they aren’t there at all. Suspended with black wire, the thin timber planks hang within the landing, allowing a flow of light and illumination to penetrate every inch of space.
The result is a highly successful cohesive area that allows individuals a sophisticated and elegant way to ascend and descend between floors.
The kitchen is a gorgeous feature within this newly updated home. Featuring fitting-free joinery, composite stone worktops, and a host of high-tech appliances and accessories, this room is versatile and striking. Monochromatic in its colour scheme, this space is contrasted by the black polished concrete floor that adds depth and interest to the space.
Additionally, light is enhances via a large picture window that looks out into the lightwell-cum-courtyard. This kitchen is timeless, minimal, and oozing appeal in every facet of its design and construction.
Light is an important component throughout the property. It not only adds to the warmth and serene ambience of the house, but provides a warmth and comfort that many newly refurbished dwellings lack. In order to maximise natural illumination, central lightwells are added in many different areas of the home.
Here we see one area that looks directly up towards the sky, and apportions huge swathes of light to enter the different interior zones.
Upstairs, the different living spaces and hallways create movement. Looking from the landing, large glazed and open spaces provide a cohesive openness that seamlessly brings together the two different structures. Stark white walls are unadorned and pave the way for the impressive stone walls to act as eye-catching aspects within the home.
The overall aesthetic is one of relaxation, tranquillity and serenity, enhanced by an elegant combination of textures and materials.
Entering the bedroom we are able to see the minimalist nature of the interior design and décor. The colour scheme is a bright white hue, effortlessly imparting unfussiness and an austere versatility. A small desk is incorporated within the wall to the right, and the cupboards are understated and almost invisible.
The only colour within this bedroom comes from the bed linen, and the rustic timber flooring, ensuring this is an area that can be personalised or left simple and uncomplicated.
Textures and materials have been used to great effect throughout this abode. Raw stone walls are an attention-grabbing highlight, while soft timber tones are incorporated to ensure a warmth and hospitable ambience. The juxtaposition of metal, glass, stone and timber is daring and innovative, evocative of intriguing and unique contemporary design.
Downstairs a black concrete floor is vivid and vivacious, while upstairs the timber floorboards are soft underfoot, perfect for comfort and warmth. Rustic yet contemporary, the use of simple materials in their unadulterated state ensures a age-defiant aesthetic.
Viewing the front of the home once again, we see the interesting box-like windows that can be seen in more detail. These jut outwards into the street, offering a unique weather-proof canopy to shelter the interior spaces from sunlight and rain. The two roofs of these different sections of the home can also be viewed in more detail, illustrating the gabled nature of the historic stone building, and the divergent flat contemporary roof upon the modern structure.
Although updated and renewed, this residence is surprisingly in-keeping with the surrounding landscape, and seamlessly integrates within the streetscape.
