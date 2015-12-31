Spice up your home with exposed brick walls

Ever since Babylonians elevated it into an art form, bricks are enjoying an illustrious presence in the world of architecture and sculpture. Behind the azure façade of the Ishtar Gate lies a bundle of skilfully organised bricks. Tudor England popularised brick buildings in the country. King’s Bench Walk in London still retains some of the finest examples of 17th century residential buildings made of brick. World’s oldest surviving passenger railway station, Liverpool Road Railway Station is also made of humble bricks.

Closer home, the architecture and sculpture of Khmer region that continue to fascinate us even today owe a great deal to the specially formulated ladrillo. Antoni Gaudí made innovative laying of bricks a predominant theme in many of his constructions. Another famous 19th century sculptor Auguste Rodin spent two decades of his early career working as a brick layer.

Many of our own houses are made almost exclusively of bricks. But using bricks for decorative purposes in the interiors of a home had been a rare occurrence in recent time. This is changing though and exposed bricks walls are making a huge comeback. So if you wish to give your home a trendy makeover now, read carefully the writings on the brick wall.