A 140 sqm apartment with folding walls

This family apartment in the northern Spanish province of Galicia possesses an understated modernity and a very flexible approach to space.

As many creative professionals know, imposed limitations can often generate the most innovative results. In this regard, the architects were more than blessed with a bounty of challenges.

The apartment is a decent size at 140 meters square. But the distribution of the rooms was problematic with a blind hallway opening up to a series of small, boxy rooms and various outside windows at close range to neighbouring buildings. Luckily the new inhabitants wanted to completely rethink the system of layout. Architects Castroferro took on the challenge and came up with a series of folding walls that could transform the space according to various changing daily needs of the family.

Come with us on a photo tour of this completely, unique, foldable home.