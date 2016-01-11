A Superb Spanish Beachside Conversion

There's something quite thrilling about renovating a seriously neglected beachside condominium. On the one hand, the positioning, views and access to the beach are to die for, but on the other, this often means there are some fairly stringent regulations on how much structural transformation of the property can take place.

This particular beachside property was renovated by Selecta Home. It is located in the lovely Spanish state of Valencia and as with many Spanish homes in the area it was designed with thick walls and the fervent desire to keep out the intense Spanish sun. As a result, the doors and windows were small and the house dingy by today's standards.

Come join us on a photo tour to see the dramatic transition that took place.