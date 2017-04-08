Landscaping: the DIY guide to creating the perfect garden

Every now and then, the craziness of the concrete jungle starts to feel a little claustrophobic and most people feel the need of a little greenery—even if they don't consider themselves the outdoor type. It's well known that gardens and natural settings have the ability to soothe our nerves and regenerate our spirits and we should take advantage of all they have to offer.

But while some keen gardeners may fantasise about a jungle-like garden, others might just prefer the neat, sweet scent of a freshly cut lawn or a low maintenance urban garden. A few potted plants mean less maintenance than a big garden anyway and even the smallest patch of grass offers a soft lovely ground for the bare feet. Not to mention the possibility of a soft landing for small children on wobbly legs.

Not matter weather you live in a high-rise apartment or a spacious home, there are plenty of urban gardening ideas that should work for most people. Keep reading for a few tips on how to create a great urban garden.