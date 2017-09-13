5 big and bright kitchen ideas

Kitchens are often the beating heart of a home. Perhaps we spend our time there taking our time over cooking a delicious meal for loved ones or just thinking up nutritious ways to fuel our bodies to continue our busy lives. Perhaps it's just a place of decadence for the naughty ones out there who love their junk food.
However we approach our kitchens, the spirit of cleanliness and health is inextricably linked most people's image of a great kitchen. So it's no surprise that white has become the most predominant hue of choice for kitchens. But this doesn't have to be the only way to create a bright kitchen. That big, bright look can be created in a whole host of other ways.
Keep reading for a few tips on how to create a big, bright, fabulous kitchen.
The most common advice for brightening small rooms is to use lots of white. But what's not so well known is the power of contrasts. Even a quite dark kitchen can handle a few, very small accents in wood or black. While the kitchen will retain that bright quality, the darker tones will add that homely quality we often miss in white kitchens.
While the base colour here is white, the most striking elements in this kitchen by Infinity Spaces are the highly reflective surfaces in the bronze coloured pendant lights, pebbled silver splash and even the blood red table in the background. The lesson here is accents and finishes can really make a kitchen pop.
This is a kitchen that feels deceivingly spacious. The kitchen bench is small and extremely simple, and the sliding glass walls bring the outside inside. The floors, wooden wall and ceilings have also been finished in subtle, muted tones that bounce around all that light. Although the style is unashamedly minimalist, a big factor in the big, bright quality of this kitchen is the abundance of natural light and finishes.
Not everyone has the luxury of having a kitchen with fantastic height. But there is one element here that can be adapted to any kitchen space. The kitchen bench on the right does not sit flush with the ground as is common in a lot of kitchen cabinets. This tiny amount of space between the cabinet and the ground gives a very subtle lift to the room. It can work particularly well in smaller kitchens and bathrooms as well.
For a truly brave approach, consider a bright, bright kitchen like this. The red benches, cupboards, tiled splash-back and floor are completely unique. The white walls, table and ceiling provide add that real contrast to really elevate the room.
