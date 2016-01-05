Wonderfully designed small courtyards

A small courtyard can be a tiny oasis in a busy, urban life. The scent of living things, the fresh air generated by plants and the beautiful feeling having a little nature in your environment can have huge health benefits.

But while our initial impression of a small courtyard might lead us to a small amount of despair, the limited size you have to work with may actually be a great benefit. A small courtyard requires less money to set up and less money to maintain. There's also something uniquely soothing about being in a small area surrounded by high green walls or plants hanging overhead. A small courtyard can easily feel like being in a little forest.

Read on for a few tips and a few small courtyard designs.