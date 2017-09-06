9 amazing façade transformations that will inspire you to renovate yours

With big cities becoming ever more crowded and the demand for more housing, even the shabbiest homes are being snapped up and treated a royal makeover. At the same time, people with capital are considering holiday homes in far-flung regions where you can buy a home for a song. These humble little country homes are often out-dated and require some serious attention.
The most inspiring part of these dramatic transformations is often the facade. A great facade sets the mood of a home and renovators know that this adds some serious value a property.
Here at homify we love a great facade so we've collected some of our most dramatic transformations and invite you to come with us for a tour of them.
This single storey home has a rather garish green facade and suffers from a sad state of deterioration. This home is located in Veracruz, an extremely humid region of Mexico that certainly takes its toll on building materials.
After Neutral Architects got hold of this home, the floor level was raised, an extra level was added to the home and a garage was installed. This may have eliminated the front garden, but a good relationship with the natural environment was maintained through the addition of two outdoor balconies and large, floor to ceiling glass walls.
London has one of the highest property prices in the world, and even the most decrepit industrial spaces are being renovated to a very high standard. Consider this garage in the midst of an industrial area and look at subsequent transformation that took place.
It's hard to believe this is the same property! The connection to the historical roots of the area has been maintained by the use of brown and tan bricks. A large window dazzles us with its generous, open ambience and recessed lighting adds a sophisticated, bright and warm entrance.
While this large residence in Sonora is not seriously dilapidated. The style is completely out of date. The terrace roof acts to shield from the sun, but does little to really invite the occupants to enjoy the outdoor space.
This is one serious makeover. The flat lawn has been replaced by paving, a huge deep pool has been installed and an overlooking media room has been built on the far left. This magnificent outdoor entertaining area is a great example of how an outdoor entertaining area can be an extension of your living space.
This home in the beautiful region of Puebla suffered from the effects of sea erosion. It also had broken windows, doors and flooring in a sad state of repair. The surrounding views are completely blocked by the high garden wall on the left.
As with the previous home, this lofty home is barely recognisable from its previous incarnation. The upper level has been completely renovated and a single, spiral staircase has been installed. The upper level has a floor to ceiling glass wall that takes full advantage of the height and allows the occupants a view over the very high brick wall.
While this home is not falling down, it lacks the verve and warmth that marks a great facade. The sandy walls are a little drab and it definitely lacks some pizzazz.
The solid garage door has been replaced by a green door with a lighter, more transparent design. The strong geometric elements in the matching front door add visual interest and a strong contrast to the bright white walls. Natural stone finishes on the front door and the upper level create a more interesting mix of materials. This is a home with renewed life!
