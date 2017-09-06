9 amazing façade transformations that will inspire you to renovate yours

With big cities becoming ever more crowded and the demand for more housing, even the shabbiest homes are being snapped up and treated a royal makeover. At the same time, people with capital are considering holiday homes in far-flung regions where you can buy a home for a song. These humble little country homes are often out-dated and require some serious attention.

The most inspiring part of these dramatic transformations is often the facade. A great facade sets the mood of a home and renovators know that this adds some serious value a property.

Here at homify we love a great facade so we've collected some of our most dramatic transformations and invite you to come with us for a tour of them.