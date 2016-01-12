The Light, Airy and Wood Home

Today we present a very special project conceived around the beautiful unity of three elements: white, wood and light!

These three elements have been pushed to their potential through a series of clever design decisions. The Italian architect Luigi Bello has pursued each material with a disciplined approach. For example, the only hint of colour are the palest of yellows in the children's quilt covers!

The light features are particularly imaginative and have been used to create a very light, elevated feeling to the home. The use of white bounces around all this light and the pale wood finishes throughout the home create a very homely feel. The overall ambience is one of purity and quiet, subdued beauty.

Keep reading for more details and a photo tour of this unique contemporary home.