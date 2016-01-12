The Light, Airy and Wood Home

Today we present a very special project conceived around the beautiful unity of three elements: white, wood and light!
These three elements have been pushed to their potential through a series of clever design decisions. The Italian architect Luigi Bello has pursued each material with a disciplined approach. For example, the only hint of colour are the palest of yellows in the children's quilt covers!
The light features are particularly imaginative and have been used to create a very light, elevated feeling to the home. The use of white bounces around all this light and the pale wood finishes throughout the home create a very homely feel. The overall ambience is one of purity and quiet, subdued beauty.
Keep reading for more details and a photo tour of this unique contemporary home.
The large open plan living area includes a white kitchen, sloping ceiling and an eating area. The dominating finish here is wood. Pale wood covers the floors, a wall, the dining table and the built in corner seat. The built in seating beautifully blends into the wall finishes and fits the uniform, minimalistic décor.
The clever bank seating arrangement with the chairs around the table allows for many people to accompany the space at any one time, but also with the feeling of intimacy. A well used space in comparison to its size.
On the far end of the kitchen zone we come to the white built-in storage cabinets. The built-in kitchen cabinets are part of a wall that connects the living area to the main corridor. The entire storage area is cleverly camouflaged by the simple, white cupboard doors.
This is one master bedroom with a truly serene ambience. These white and timber theme from earlier is continued here with exposed white timber beams and other finishes. But the real attraction here is the artificial light. The strong white lights are hidden in a recess behind the built-in cupboard. They create a soft and distinctive glow that really lifts the whole feeling in the room.
We will backtrack now to the entrance hallway. Here we can see how effectively a pale colour scheme and long beams of recessed light work to lengthen and expand a small hallway. Despite the uninterrupted lines of sight, there is still visual variety in the small variations in the side panelling.
A very wide frameless mirror runs along the entire width of this bathroom wall to create a spacious effect. The recessed lighting once again continues the bright, pale theme of the home and adds an even, ambient light to the room. The simple design features of the contemporary and understated toilet and wash basin, means that such a small space feels light, bright and modern.
We bet young children love climbing to the upper bunk of these beds! The thick, timber support beam here doubles as an innovative ladder that can be accessed on two sides. Aside from the white ceiling, beds and oh so pale yellow quilt covers, the rest of the room is made from wood.
