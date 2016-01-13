The Hillside Home Built into a Cliff

This hillside home is surrounded by wild woods and has sweeping views of the German river Rhine. When approaching a design with this kind of vantage point, it would be natural to focus almost exclusively on the views. But the owner wanted a home with lots of privacy. He requested small rooms with large windows and a close communion with the natural woodland surroundings.

The architects, Gian Salis created all this and more. They built a modern home that both nestles into the shade of the thick woods and possesses magical views of the river. The basic structure is made from raw concrete and the non-bearing walls, doors and cabinets are made of pine plywood. Although the inside walls are lined with smooth clay plaster, all the other finishes have been left as raw as possible to show off their natural patina.

Come with us on a photo tour for more details of this beautiful German home.