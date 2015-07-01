A modern extension for an old cottage

Owning a traditional cottage in Eddleston, Scotland, had been a life long ambition for the owners. Situated in picture perfect natural settings the charming cottage had almost everything one could hope for in a property. Despite the homes undeniable charms it was however missing particular aspects that the owners desired. Not wishing to leave their home, the owners contacted Icosis Architects who specialise in modern home extensions.

Rather than build an extension in the same traditional style as the original cottage the choice was made to extend the home in a modern style. Chris Humphreys Photography have perfectly captured the dynamic spaces within the new extension, giving us a rare insight into a how two buildings of contrasting architectural styles can form to be one holistic home.