A modern extension for an old cottage

Owning a traditional cottage in Eddleston, Scotland, had been a life long ambition for the owners. Situated in picture perfect natural settings the charming cottage had almost everything one could hope for in a property. Despite the homes undeniable charms it was however missing particular aspects that the owners desired. Not wishing to leave their home, the owners contacted Icosis Architects who specialise in modern home extensions.
Rather than build an extension in the same traditional style as the original cottage the choice was made to extend the home in a modern style. Chris Humphreys Photography have perfectly captured the dynamic spaces within the new extension, giving us a rare insight into a how two buildings of contrasting architectural styles can form to be one holistic home.
The cottage boasts incredible nature right on its doorstep. Hilly woodlands surround the property on all sides, while a small lake flows slowly directly adjacent to the new double extension.
To make use of such beauty the new extension is comprised of glazing across the entire lower and upper levels facing towards the lake. No matter which room the owners chooses to reside within they are never too far away from the nature. Not to mention the long timber deck that follows the length of lower level complete with an outdoor dining table.
The main design consideration for the new extension was for the home to incorporate modern open-plan living. An open layout offers the ideal modern living experience, with movement between the different areas of the home being fluid and uninterrupted. In addition, the home is able to be bright and open thanks to the extensive glazing of exterior, and internally due to the limiting of internal walls.
As with the exterior, the interior spaces were designed to keep a focus upon symmetrical shapes and a sense of openness. The stairwell is a beautiful composition of stripped-back timber supported by simple curved balustrades.
The social zone runs the length of the bottom level of the extension with the kitchen tucked into the space furtherest away from the water. Despite containing many of the finest modern comforts, the kitchen has a hint of a cottage feel thanks to the choice of classic style cabinetry.
A final snapshot of the extension is further within the shared space. A dining room table has been positioned to ensure that diners are able to enjoy unbeatable views of the serenity outside through the glazing. Despite having only lived in their new extension for just a short period of time, it's safe to say that the owners are well satisfied with their new home and that the all the hard work has paid off.
