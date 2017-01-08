Lighting ideas for every room in your house

How do I light up my home in such a way that does not overwhelm but soothe our eyes and minds? In the absence of natural light, how do I ensure that every corner of my room stays lit without racking up huge bills? The light of my home office is very bright, I cannot seem to read or work long enough without hurting my eyes. I am sure, almost every householder finds himself or herself occupied with these nagging problems every now and then.

Not that we have done away with the candles, lanterns, oil powered earthen lamps or torches even if for decorative purposes. But those are no longer our primary sources of light after the evening sets in. Newer technological advancements are arming us up with latest lighting products every day. Each one of them is boasting of various advantages over the others, opening up greater sources of confusions.

It is an interesting conundrum and a realisation that increased availability of choices does not always make our lives easier. That said, choosing the right type of lighting products for the different rooms of your houses does not need to be so difficult either. Today we will try to clarify whatever residual doubts you have on the topic.