How to choose the right top for your dining table?

At the end of a hard day’s work we sit down at the dining table. During weekends or at special occasions we invite our dear friends to join in. Surrounded by those who matter most to us we not only taste food but savour the delicious moments of life. Luciano Pavarotti, one of world’s most successful tenor believed, “One of the very nicest things about life is the way we must regularly stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating.” We share his views when we speak of eating as a daily ritual and not a simple way of sustaining one’s life.

It is not surprising then, that next to our living room we worry most about how we should decorate our dining space, especially at this time of the year when we tend to invite many guests over dinner to mark the beginning of the holiday season. Our dining table holds the focal position here so it matters a great deal to us that we select the right kind of table for this space and also set it in the right way. But how do we choose the ideal dining table for our home? Here is our recipe for it.